GWERU KILLER DIES AT COURT

The Gweru man who on Tuesday killed his wife and two children collapsed and died at the magistrates’ courts while waiting for initial remand.
Leo Kanyimo (38) allegedly went into a trance on Tuesday
afternoon and axed his wife and two children to death.
Police had to be assisted by members of the public to
arrest Kanyimo who had just turned violent while speaking in an unknown
language.
Midlands provincial prosecutor Mr Samuel Pedzisayi
confirmed the death of Kanyimo while he was in the Zimbabwe Prisons and
Correctional Services holding cells.
“The murder accused from Woodlands suburb Leo Kanyimo
collapsed and died while in prison holding cells. He had been brought to court
by the police and because of his extreme violent nature, he was put in the
holding cells while his record was being opened,” said Mr Pedzisayi.
He said after the prosecution opened his record and while
waiting for a magistrate – prison officers alerted the prosecutors that the
suspect had collapsed and died. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment