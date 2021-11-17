GOVT PROBES SCHOOL BRAWL

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has made inquiries after a video showing learners from Mtshabezi High School in Matabeleland South engaged in a brutal fight went viral on social media.
The incident reportedly took place on Saturday and involved
male learners in Form Four and Six classes.
The footage shows the learners in uniform exchanging blows
outside a classroom while one learner captured the incident on a cellphone.
Sources at the school who spoke to CITE said the fight was
reportedly triggered by a quarrel over a lack of respect among the learners.
“Such rivalry between the two groups is common but they are
never this intense. Form fours and upper six at most instances “demand” respect
from each other. Upper six learners claim that form fours are disrespectful
while the latter claim that the former takes advantage of the difference in
levels,” a source said.
Mtshabezi High School headmaster, Morgan Moyo, declined to
comment on the incident and referred this publication to the parent ministry.
“I cannot comment on the issue. As you know, there are
protocols that need to be followed in terms of discussing school issues with
the press. May you liaise with the relevant office,” Moyo said.
Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson
Taungana Ndoro confirmed the incident.
He said the ministry deployed learners support units to
address the incident and remedial action is being taken.
“I can confirm that there were some skirmishes at Mtshabezi
High School over the weekend where form four learners and upper six ones were
engaged in a fight over issues of lack of respect from either parties,” Ndoro
said.
“The ministry has deployed learner support units at the
school to remedy the situation. Disciplinary action is being taken against
those who were involved.” Cite.org.zw
