FAWCETTS CASH-IN-TRANSIT HEIST : BOTCHED INSIDE JOB

THE case in which US$334 290 was brazenly stolen from a cash-in transit vehicle between Gweru and Kwekwe last Thursday evening, has taken a new twist with police unearthing evidence linking the Fawcett security guards who were transporting the cash to an audacious fake robbery staged to get away with the loot.
It had been reported that six robbers, including two who
were wearing police uniforms, had mounted a fake roadblock at the 234km peg
along the Harare-Bulawayo road and got away with the cash after aiming guns at
the Fawcett guards.
However, some of the money stolen from the cash-in-transit
vehicle was yesterday recovered from the wife of one of the Fawcett guards in
Bulawayo.
It has emerged that the guards allegedly connived with some
well-known armed robbers from Bulawayo to commit the crime.
In a statement last night, national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said it had now been established that the
Fawcett crew had stage-managed the robbery.
“It is now a fact that the guards were lying that they had
been approached by two police officers and four civilians who were armed and
driving an unidentified vehicle,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.
The police have since arrested Fawcett security guards
Bongani Mapfumo, Blessing Luwizhi and Josphine Ndlovu in connection with the
case.
Police have also since established that there was a truck
that had broken down at the point where the guards claim they were robbed, with
eyewitness accounts all but showing that the robbery was fake.
“According to credible witnesses, the guards did not stop
at this point and their vehicle was clearly seen speeding along the
Harare-Bulawayo road towards Kwekwe.
“Two other witnesses saw the security vehicle passing
through Connemara and stopping at a shopping centre for unknown reasons which
are now subject to investigation. This clearly indicates an element of an
inside job and dishonesty on the part of the security guards,” said Asst Comm
Nyathi.
Investigations by the police have revealed that Mapfumo is
the kingpin of the staged robbery. He is said to have worked closely with
Luwizhi and went on to pick up notorious criminals in Bulawayo.
Sibusiso Ngwenya, Mandla Ncube, Nqobile Moyo, Khumbulani
Nyathi and another only identified as King were picked up in Bulawayo after
agreements on the robbery and sharing of money were thrashed out.
“The criminals were picked up as if the Fawcett company
vehicle was pirating. This included two women who were going to Gweru. On
arrival in Gweru, the suspects were dropped in the Central Business District
together with the two women as the guards went to collect US$1 100 from Fawcett
Gweru.
“After collection, the Fawcett team went on to pick their
accomplices whom they had earlier dropped in the Gweru Central Business
District,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
The robbery is said to have been staged at the 243km peg on
the Harare-Bulawayo road between Connemara Open Prison and Hunters Road
Shopping Centre.
The robbers then used a Honda Fit which was following them
from Bulawayo as a getaway car after loading the cash and also taking away the
security company’s pistols.
Ncube is said to have then delivered US$18 000 to Luwizhi’s
wife in Bulawayo as part of Luwizhi’s share, but the police have since
recovered the money.
The police are appealing for information which may lead to
the arrest of the remaining suspects. They have also urged security companies
to properly vet their employees and put measures in place to curtail theft of
clients’ money by staff. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment