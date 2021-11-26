EX COP TURNED MONEY CHANGER BASHED

A former police officer was yesterday beaten by a mob after giving a pedestrian fake money in a failed illegal forex transaction.
The illegal money changer only identified as Kudakwashe
told H-Metro that he has been surviving by trading fake notes.
The incident occurred along Sam Nujoma Street. Kudakwashe’s
luck ran out after giving his client believed to be a member of security
agencies fake R600.
He was saved from further beating by a passing police
officer. “I gave him fake R600 but I have since returned his United States
dollars he gave me,” said Kudakwashe.
“I am sorry for this and I have been doing this as a means
of living,” he added begging for mercy from the mob.
Kudakwashe’s victim convinced a police officer to take him
to his office along Nelson Mandela Avenue instead of a police station
presumably for further bashing.
“Tamusiya uko tazoziva kuti aitombove mupurisa akabudiswa
basa,” said the victim refusing to answer further questions.
A number of people have been losing their hard earned money
through engaging in illegal foreign currency deals.
Police have been raiding a number of illegal foreign
currency dealers but their effort has been failing to weed them off the street
corners. H Metro
