EX COP TURNED MONEY CHANGER BASHED



A former police officer was yesterday beaten by a mob after giving a pedestrian fake money in a failed illegal forex transaction.

The illegal money changer only identified as Kudakwashe told H-Metro that he has been surviving by trading fake notes.

The incident occurred along Sam Nujoma Street. Kudakwashe’s luck ran out after giving his client believed to be a member of security agencies fake R600.

He was saved from further beating by a passing police officer. “I gave him fake R600 but I have since returned his United States dollars he gave me,” said Kudakwashe.

“I am sorry for this and I have been doing this as a means of living,” he added begging for mercy from the mob.

Kudakwashe’s victim convinced a police officer to take him to his office along Nelson Mandela Avenue instead of a police station presumably for further bashing.

“Tamusiya uko tazoziva kuti aitombove mupurisa akabudiswa basa,” said the victim refusing to answer further questions.

A number of people have been losing their hard earned money through engaging in illegal foreign currency deals.

Police have been raiding a number of illegal foreign currency dealers but their effort has been failing to weed them off the street corners. H Metro