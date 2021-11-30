CRECHE OWNER GETS BAIL

A Masvingo High Court judge has today granted $8000 bail to a prominent Chiredzi pre-school owner who was arrested last week after allegedly forgetting four kids in her vehicle boot resulting in two of them suffocating in the sugar cane growing town.

Zhuwanika Javangwe is facing attempted murder and murder charges. The proprietor of Java’s Creche is also facing the third charge of contravening the Education Act.

Justice Garainesu Mawadze granted Javangwe bail to be deposited at the Chiredzi magistrates clerk of court coupled with stringent conditions.

He ordered Javangwe, who was represented by Ms Yvonne Motsi, to report once every Friday at Masvingo Central Police Station and avoid interfering with state witnesses.

She was also ordered to stay at a residence in Masvingo’s Rhodene suburb until finalisation of the matter.

This was after the state led by law officer Mr Emmanuel Mathose consented to bail admitting that Javangwe was not a flight risk.

Last Tuesday, Javangwe was arrested after she allegedly caused the death of Lynet Musungati(4) and Celine Shiri who were part of the kids attending her creche that she forgot in the boot of her Honda CRV vehicle.

She had allegedly picked the four kids and six others from their homes in the town and took them to her pre-school where they were learners.

Lynet and Celine together with two boys who were seated in the boot remained in the car after the other six disembarked on arrival at the creche.

Javangwe allegedly only realised she had left the four in her car with windows shut about three and half hours later.

She opened the vehicle Lynet and Celine had already suffocated. Herald