CRECHE OWNER ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH MURDER

A Chiredzi pre-school owner who on Tuesday hogged the
limelight after allegedly forgetting two young girls in the boot of her vehicle
until they suffocated to death has been arraigned before a Chiredzi magistrates
court today facing murder charges.
Lynet
Zhuwanika Javangwe (53) the proprietor of Javas Pre-School
in the sugar-cane growing town was also formally charged with attempted murder
and also violating the Education Act when she made an initial appearance before
magistrate Mr Misherk Munyaradzi today.
She was remanded in custody to December 9 and advised to
seek bail at the High Court.
State counsel Ms Moreblessing Rusere told the court that
Javangwe caused the death of Celine Phiri(3) and Lynet Mukungati(4) after
leaving them to suffocate in the boot of her Honda CRV vehicle after picking
them from their homes on Tuesday morning.
Two other young boys who were in the same boot allegedly
survived the tragedy after managing to leave the congested area inside the
vehicle whose windows were all shut since it was raining.
Javangwe only realised the mishap almost over three hours
later when she went back to where she had parked her vehicle at around 10.30am
only to find out that two of the four children had suffocated.
A report was made to the police leading to her arrest.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment