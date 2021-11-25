CRECHE OWNER ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH MURDER

Lynet A Chiredzi pre-school owner who on Tuesday hogged the limelight after allegedly forgetting two young girls in the boot of her vehicle until they suffocated to death has been arraigned before a Chiredzi magistrates court today facing murder charges.

Zhuwanika Javangwe (53) the proprietor of Javas Pre-School in the sugar-cane growing town was also formally charged with attempted murder and also violating the Education Act when she made an initial appearance before magistrate Mr Misherk Munyaradzi today.

She was remanded in custody to December 9 and advised to seek bail at the High Court.

State counsel Ms Moreblessing Rusere told the court that Javangwe caused the death of Celine Phiri(3) and Lynet Mukungati(4) after leaving them to suffocate in the boot of her Honda CRV vehicle after picking them from their homes on Tuesday morning.

Two other young boys who were in the same boot allegedly survived the tragedy after managing to leave the congested area inside the vehicle whose windows were all shut since it was raining.

Javangwe only realised the mishap almost over three hours later when she went back to where she had parked her vehicle at around 10.30am only to find out that two of the four children had suffocated.

A report was made to the police leading to her arrest. Herald