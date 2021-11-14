COPS BLOCK MDC A MABVUKU RALLY

POLICE yesterday arrested a dozen of MDC Alliance supporters in Mabvuku, Harare, and blocked a rally to celebrate the party’s 22 years in existence.
MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende confirmed the
arrests of at least 15 party supporters who attended the event which he was
scheduled to address.
Hwende described it as “effectively banning the opposition”
by the regime after the rally was stopped by the police despite having given
them notice of the gathering.
The ban on MDC Alliance meetings comes as President
Emmerson Mnangagwa has been traversing the country’s provinces and holding
bumper rallies, which also included schoolchildren.
“I was supposed to address the meeting only to be told that
the police have blocked the event and arrested our party supporters,” Hwende
said.
“They insisted the meeting will not take place, despite the
fact that we had booked and notified them.
“This regime has banned the MDC Alliance, first by working
with some elements to recall our MPs and councillors, then taking over our
headquarters.”
He said it was unfortunate that the MDC Alliance was being
treated as a banned outfit in Zimbabwe, while its president Nelson Chamisa has
also been accosted by suspected Zanu PF supporters and suspected State security
agents during his provincial tours.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
he would check on the arrests. Newsday
