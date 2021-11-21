BY-ELECTIONS TURN HEAT ON ED

Impending by-elections are piling pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa as they are already widening divisions in his Zanu PF party and complicating his plans to extend his rule beyond 2023.
A fortnight ago Mnangagwa told his supporters in
Chimanimani that by-elections would he held in the first quarter of next year
without giving any dates, but Zanu PF insiders said there was no consensus in
the ruling party on whether to go on with the polls.
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga suspended by-elections
last year citing the Covid-19 pandemic.
Critics accuse Mnangagwa’s government of hiding behind the
pandemic to delay the polls at a time when Zimbabwe’s neighbours have safely
organised elections.
There are over a dozen vacant parliamentary seats and
hundreds of local government posts created by the mass recalling of MDC
Alliance elected representatives by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T in
controversial circumstances.
Zanu PF insiders disclosed that Mnangagwa’s indication that
by elections were imminent has triggered fissures in the ruling party, which is
divided along factional lines.
A faction loyal to Mnangagwa is said to be opposed to the
by-elections, hence the dithering in proclaiming dates.
Mnangagwa is said to be opposed to by-elections because
they will likely dislodge Mwonzora in Parliament as they are allegedly plotting
together to have a unity government, citing an economic crisis that warrants
suspension of the polls for over seven years.
But a camp loyal to Mnangagwa’s deputy, Chiwenga is said to
be in support of the holding of by-elections.
“Mnangagwa is making public statements that by-elections
will be held due to international pressure but he does not want the polls to be
held,” an insider said.
Well-placed Zanu PF sources disclosed that Mnangagwa did
not want the by-elections, describing his announcement as a sign that he was
succumbing to international pressure.
Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba was not picking
his mobile phone when reached for comment.
Charamba last week claimed the opposition was making calls
for electoral reforms to scuttle the holding of elections, adding Mnangagwa was
poised for a massive victory.
Twelve of the by-elections will be held in Harare, an MDC
Alliance stronghold.
In June last year, Mwonzora secretly met Mnangagwa at State
House where he made proposals to have elections suspended and commencement of
dialogue through Parliament.
In October, MDC-T national chairman Morgan Komichi called
for postponement of elections claiming without reforms, they will produce
another disputed poll.
He said the suspension of elections would pave way for
dialogue between his party and Mnangagwa over electoral reforms.
The 2023 elections, he said, would be “a waste of time”.
Mwonzora’s spokesperson Lloyd Damba yesterday denied
allegations that his leader was plotting with Mnangagwa to suspend elections
indefinitely.
“We do not fear getting into an election with a nameless
party and an individual but we fear the debilitating economic crisis, the
erosion of pensions and poverty and disease in this country as well the toxic
politics of this country,” Damba said.
“Otherwise we are fully prepared for all elections and we
know we will win.
On the GNU (with Zanu PF), we are in the middle of
consulting our party organs and members on the position on dialogue, and what
comes out of that dialogue is a result of the dialogue process.”
Chiwenga last week said he supported a change of the
constitution to make Mnangagwa a life president but sources said he was forced
to make the statement as a way of absolving himself from allegations of leading
a faction. Standard
