ANDY MURIDZO TRASHES CHEATING CLAIMS

ANDY Muridzo has trashed reports suggesting his wife, Chido Manyange, better known as Mai Keketso, is cheating.

The Afro-fusion singer said the rumours were being peddled by detractors who do not want “to see him happy”.

The couple reunited some three or so months back after spending some time apart, during which the “Dherira” hitmaker publicly flirted with two different women on different occasions, both of whom he promised to marry.

But, there are claims the singer’s marriage is not smooth-sailing. It is alleged that Andy Muridzo recently got hold of steamy messages between Mai Keketso and his former manager.

And the reports further suggest that this is not the first time the talented singer has caught his wife offside. In fact, it is alleged that this was the reason they separated in the first place.

However, the musician said he was dumbfounded by the rumours.

“To be honest, I was shocked by the gossip. Those are just false and malicious statements being spread by my detractors. They are against my happiness and want to see me suffer,” he said.

His life, he added, is now back on track after reuniting with his family.

“I know some are wishing me bad, but I have no problem with my wife at the moment. We are enjoying every moment of our love life.”

Mai Keketso said she was not in the least concerned by the rumours.

“We are being targeted by jealous people who are not happy to see us together. They are trying every trick possible to separate us again. However, I say shame on them. We are now inseparable till death do us apart,” she said. Sunday Mail