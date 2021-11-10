AIRFORCE BOSS DAUGHTER KICKED OUT OVER FOREX SCHOOL FEES

Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Vice-Marshal Michael Moyo has taken Dominican Convent School to court for withdrawing an offer letter for his daughter after he refused to pay school fees in United States dollars.
Moyo, together with his wife, Sylvia, are seeking an order
declaring the school’s decision unlawful and also an order compelling it to
comply with Statutory Instrument (SI) 127/2021, also known as Presidential
Powers Temporary Measures financial Laundering Amendment Regulations 2021.
The SI gives the central bank powers to impose penalties in
the event of default in complying with exchange control regulations that govern
use of funds obtained from the central bank forex auction system.
According to the court application, Moyo’s daughter has
been learning at the school since Grade 1 and is now in Grade 7.
Earlier this year, his daughter allegedly applied for a
Form 1 place at the school in line with the procedures.
The application and consideration were, however,
merit-based and his daughter excelled, resulting in her being offered a place
for the class commencing 2022.
In order to secure the place, they were advised to pay a
development levy of US$1 500 by September 30, 2021.
Moyo said he went to the school on September 8 to settle
the fees, but was told he could only pay in US dollars.
“The request for payment in strictly US dollar cash was
surprising. That demand was the basis upon which I sought a meeting with the
head to engage on the contents of the offer letter, particularly on the payment
mode as I had intended to make payment for the accepted offer, albeit using the
local currency at the official interbank rate,” Moyo said in his application.
His request for the meeting, however, was turned down.
Moyo said the deputy school head refused to meet him,
insisting the air force boss should simply pay in US$.
To his surprise, Moyo said, he received a letter dated
September 30 from the school head notifying him of the withdrawal of the offer
for the Form 1 place for his daughter.
He said the school head told him that he had displayed his
unwillingness to be bound by the school rules and regulations, which was
detrimental not only to the school, but to other parents.
Moyo argued that he was punished for asking to pay in local
currency.
He said he was not aware of the rules and regulations which
the school said he violated as they were never communicated to him.
He is seeking the school’s decision to be declared null and
void and for his daughter to be given a place at the school.
The matter is yet to be heard. Newsday
