AFM PASTOR WINS CAR BATTLE

A PASTOR from a rival faction of the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM), Panganai Makarichi, has won a High Court case where he was being sued by the Amon Madawo-led group for refusing to surrender a church vehicle following an acrimonious split of the church.
In his application, Madawo had also sought to evict
Makarichi from the church premises.
But yesterday, High Court judge Justice Jacob Mafusire
ruled in favour of Makarichi following a default judgment after Madawo’s
faction failed to oppose his application for a declarator on time.
Justice Mafusire said Makarichi had been declared the legal
owner of an Isuzu KB 330 double-cab vehicle.
The Madawo camp, through its elder Freddie Kabungaidze of
Living Word Tabernacle Assembly, said it would appeal the High Court judgment.
Kabungaidze said the order was granted due to a technicality in favour of
Makarichi.
“Respondent is not entitled to the declarator that he seeks
in his application,” Kabungaidze
submitted.
Makarichi argued that he had sold his personal car to
secure a deposit for the Isuzu truck.
He also argued that AFM Zimbabwe owed him outstanding
salaries, adding that there was a standing resolution to give him the vehicle.
Makarichi was expelled from the church following
accusations of plotting a coup against Madawo, who was declared the legitimate
leader of the church recently by the Supreme Court. Newsday
