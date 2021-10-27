TEMBISA MUM : GOVT TO SUE

The Gauteng government has announced that it will not take lightly the Independent Media Group’s claims of human trafficking, illegal detention, and a grand baby smuggling conspiracy, and plans to take the matter to court.
This was announced in a statement sent on Wednesday
afternoon, following Independent Media Group boss Iqbal Survé’s media briefing
where the claims were made.
“The provincial government has instructed the State
Attorney to institute legal action against the Independent Media group,” reads
a statement from the provincial government.
“A senior counsel has been briefed and court papers will be
served on the Independent Media in due course.”
The provincial government stood by its story that there was
no such delivery at any of its facilities.
“The woman claiming to have given birth to decuplets was
admitted to Tembisa hospital on 18 June 2021, and various medical tests were
conducted on her to determine her state of health.
“The doctors established that the woman did not give birth
to any babies, nor was she pregnant in recent times.
“The provincial government cannot stand by while serious
allegations are made against nurses, doctors, hospital management and health
officials.
“These are women and men of integrity who are working
selflessly and honestly every day to save lives and at times even risking their
own lives. Government is duty bound to protect the integrity of all government
officials as well as that of public institutions. “
Survé accused government hospitals of being the “epicentre”
of human trafficking, and powerful politicians of threatening all doctors,
nurses, and staff who thought of exposing these activities of legal action, and
having their careers destroyed.
Steve Biko hospital and others, as well as government
departments are allegedly part of a human-trafficking ring that exploits
vulnerable patients, especially vulnerable black women, Survé claimed.
Babies are supposedly used for muti, cosmetic purposes and
stem cell research.
The decuplets have yet to make a public appearance, while
even their relatives have since questioned their existence.
0 comments:
Post a Comment