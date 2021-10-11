STUDENTS GO FOR 13 MONTHS WITHOUT EXAM RESULTS



Two-hundred-and-thirty Kaguvi College of Agriculture students who sat for the final diploma programme examination, between June and December last year, are yet to get their results 13 months later. The students did get their second-year results either. The students are from three different intakes

The students who are planning to demonstrate against the principal Henry Nemtenzi told The Mirror that the delays in getting the results are making planning for future endeavors in life difficult.

Nemtenzi blamed the delay on COVID-19 induced lockdowns. He, however, refused to discuss the matter further when The Mirror asked why Kaguvi is the only college in the country which is failing to release examination results.

The diploma programme at Kaguvi is run by the Midlands State University (MSU). Students who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the Principal was telling them that the results are being held at MSU for moderation.

However, MSU Vice-Chancellor Ngonidzashe Muzvidziwa, said the University had no outstanding work with the Kaguvi institution.

“We do not have any outstanding work with the college. They gave us their results for moderation and it doesn’t take us long to process them. I think the learning institution was affected by some staff changes as there is a new principal. It is obvious that the delay puts students who might want to further their studies in a disadvantaged position,” he said.

Vocational Training Centers Director in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education Colleen Karigambe said the results are readily available and ready for collection.

“ I think Kaguvi Principal missed the information about the results. The results were processed and are ready for collection. We will contact him so that the students get their results,” she said.

“Like any other institutions in the country, we had a challenge with the current Covid-19 disaster and this has caused all this delay,” said Nemtenzi.

Parents who spoke to The Mirror said Nemtenzi’s responses lack concern and any sense of urgency.

Samuel Moyo, a parent appealed to the Ministry of Higher Education to investigate the school’s financial books.

“The question is why is Kaguvi the only college which is failing to produce results because of Covid-19? Schools, colleges, and universities all over the world are getting results,” said Moyo. Masvingo Mirror