SEX SCANDAL AT MABELREIGN GIRLS, SECURITY GUARD QUITS



A Mabelreign Girls High security guard allegedly resigned after alleged sex escapades with a Form Three pupil on the school premises.

H-Metro is in possession of chats and material wherein David Tembo, believed to be in his late thirties, would on several occasions plot sexual encounters with the Form three pupil (name withheld), 16, at the school’s premises.

In the footage obtained, Tembo would send his manhood on WhatsApp to the Form three pupil who would in return send her nude pictures.

In the chats, sex jaunts would take place at the school art room.

In alleged efforts to sweep the scandal under the carpet, Tembo then resigned but is reportedly still residing at the school while the Form three girl pupil was expelled from the school.

The school administration is divided over the matter with some calling for retribution.

Sources revealed that the matter was downplayed at the police station after the girl said the encounters were consensual with some accusing the school Head Nomatamsanqa Kusena of mismanaging such serious issues.

“The school head Mrs Kusena is so arrogant when it comes to handling issues with aggrieved parents.

“Maybe she has someone at the top who protects her because she has been relieved of duties at some schools before,” said one source.

Kusena brushed off the issue.

“I am not in a position to speak to the media, I can only refer you to the authorities.

“No comment,” she maintained.

Contacted for comment, Tembo denied saying he was not having sexual exploits with the Form three pupil.

“I don’t know what you are talking about; yes I know her but the conversations you are referring to are involving another guy.

“It was my phone which was used to send the messages and I was also fixing her phone.

“The school head Mrs Kusena can testify because I explained everything to her,” he said.

The girl’s mother confirmed to H-Metro that her daughter had sexual encounters with the security guard Tembo.

“I don’t want to talk about it anymore since it’s distressing my daughter.

“She cannot even handle anything right now.

“The school head just brushed us off and nothing more, not even trying to convene a meeting with the security guard whom we heard he just resigned.

“I am not ok,” she explained.

The father added that the family was traumatised by how the school is handling the matter.

“The Headmistress is protecting a person who manipulated my daughter into sex.

“Nothing has been done to him, and the head just wants us to go away.

“The security guy is someone who we entrust our kids with at the school and he is supposed to be a father figure.

“How could he do that to my daughter?

“The sad part is that we were just handed a transfer letter and told to look for another school for my daughter because it’s no longer accommodating for her,” explained Victoria’s father.

A fortnight ago, a video of a Mabelreign Girls High School pupil at a lodge went viral on social media wherein men quizzed the presence of a school girl at a compromising jaunt centre.

Ironically, the school authorities drew a veil over the matter as Mabelreign residents expressed their concerns.

In 2019, hundreds of Mabelreign Girls High School pupils staged a demonstration calling for the removal of a male deputy school head from their girls’ dormitories.

They walked for almost a kilometre to Mabelreign Police Station holding placards and chanting songs denouncing the deputy head.

Their grievances were that school authorities were ignoring their concerns and their rights were being violated daily. H Metro