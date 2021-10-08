ROBBERS POUNCE ON MUKURU, FLEE WITH US$10K

Armed robbers pounced on a Mukuru.com branch at Rutenga Growth Point and got away with US$10 000, after forcing an employee to open a safe at gunpoint.

The unidentified two suspects descended on N&R Wholesalers at the growth point, which houses a Mukuru.com branch and looted cash after firing two warning shots to scare away employees.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon. The suspects also got away with two Mukuru Samsung phones worth $40 000.

They also lifted the N&R Wholesalers till from which they took nearly US$2 000 and over $21 000.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the suspects first clapped a Mukuru customer who was being served by Mr Wayne Mugwagwa, a teller at the Rutenga branch, after entering the shop. One of the suspects allegedly jumped into a booth and took two Mukuru phones before force-marching Mr Mugwagwa to the safe at gun point.

Mr Mugwagwa allegedly opened the safe and one of the suspects took US$10 000 and R110.

The armed suspects then proceeded to the N&R Wholesalers’ till and ordered Ms Constance Tsopo, a till operator, to lie on the ground facing downwards before looting US$1 795 and $21 460 in cash.

Insp Dhewa said the suspects bolted out of the shop and sped off in their unregistered Toyota Probox vehicle. Herald