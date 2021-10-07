RACIST POSTERS SHOCK SA

The DA will remove the controversial posters in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal following mounting pressure from South Africans and opposition parties.

The DA election posters “The ANC called you racists” and “The DA calls you heroes” placed next to each other, sparked a stir across the country and on social media platforms.

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal had instructed the DA to remove its “racist and divisive” election posters, saying the move was aimed at stoking racial tensions in the country.

After party leader John Steenhuisen defended the posters while addressing journalists on Wednesday, DA KZN chairperson Dean Macpherson made an about turn on Thursday, announcing that his party was in the process of removing posters in KZN “which have inadvertently caused offence”.

“In my sincere effort to honour the bravery and heroism of law-abiding citizens who were left to fend for themselves during the July riots and insurrections, the posters have regretfully caused hurt to some people. I am deeply sorry and apologise for this.

“As these posters were unsanctioned by the DA leader, party structures and party campaign leadership, I am arranging the removal of these posters today,” he said, adding that sometimes in politics “our words may be poorly chosen, but I wish to assure the public, without contradiction, that my intentions are always sincere.

“At no point did I, or the DA, and at no point would I or the DA, ever condone or support those who undertook vigilante actions. In fact, I once again condemn those who undertook vigilante actions which cost lives and damage to property.

“My intended message was that in the massive void created by a failing state, unable to secure South Africans’ homes and businesses during the riots, some heroic residents were forced to stand up and do what the police and army were unable to do. This action was met with allegations of racism from the ANC. My singular focus is to continue to guide KZN towards the election in three weeks time,” he said.

Cape Times