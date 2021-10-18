POWELL DIES OF COVID-19

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died aged 84 of Covid-19 complications, his family has announced.
He was a former top military officer who rose to become the
first African-American secretary of state in 2001 under Republican George W
Bush.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father,
grandfather and a great American,” a statement said.
“We want to thank the medical staff… for their caring
treatment,” it added.
The statement said that he had been fully vaccinated
against Covid. Mr Powell became a trusted military adviser to a number of
leading US politicians. – BBC News
0 comments:
Post a Comment