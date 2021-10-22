THIS WAS A STAGE MANAGED PROTEST

The social media audio and a picture of pupils appearing to be sick and lying on the ground was stage-managed by pupils at Nashville High School in protest after the school authorities postponed an exit weekend which was scheduled for today.

There has been alarm and despondency on social media platforms with reports of a Covid-19 outbreak at the boarding school in Gweru.

It, however, turned out to be a hoax this morning after all the 187 pupils in the school tested negative to Covid-19 following some rapid tests at the school.