THIS WAS A STAGE MANAGED PROTEST

The social media audio and a picture of pupils appearing to be sick and lying on the ground was stage-managed by pupils at Nashville High School in protest after the school authorities postponed an exit weekend which was scheduled for today.

There has been alarm and despondency on social media platforms with reports of a Covid-19 outbreak at the boarding school in Gweru.

It, however, turned out to be a hoax this morning after all the 187 pupils in the school tested negative to Covid-19 following some rapid tests at the school.

Gweru District Covid 19 taskforce has dismissed as a hoax reports doing rounds on social media platforms that there was a Covid 19 outbreak at Nashville High School.

This was after all the 192 boarders at the school tested negative after rapid tests were conducted at a nearby clinic this morning.

Gweru District Development Coordinator, Mr Joram Chimedza who is also the District Covid 19 Taskforce chairperson said they responded to social media reports and conducted tests on all the pupils and teachers.

“We reacted to reports of an audio and pictures that went viral circulating on social media platforms last night and did the tests today. Not even a single pupil or teacher tested positive, the situation is normal at the school and we appeal to members of the media to stop peddling falsehoods,” he said.

Mr Chimedza said the Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Larry Mavima will soon issue a statement on the issue. Herald

