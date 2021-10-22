THIS WAS A STAGE MANAGED PROTEST

The social media audio and a picture of pupils appearing to
be sick and lying on the ground was stage-managed by pupils at Nashville High
School in protest after the school authorities postponed an exit weekend which
was scheduled for today.
There has been alarm and despondency on social media
platforms with reports of a Covid-19 outbreak at the boarding school in Gweru.
It, however, turned out to be a hoax this morning after all
the 187 pupils in the school tested negative to Covid-19 following some rapid
tests at the school.
This was after all the 192 boarders at the school tested
negative after rapid tests were conducted at a nearby clinic this morning.
Gweru District Development Coordinator, Mr Joram Chimedza
who is also the District Covid 19 Taskforce chairperson said they responded to
social media reports and conducted tests on all the pupils and teachers.
“We reacted to reports of an audio and pictures that went
viral circulating on social media platforms last night and did the tests today.
Not even a single pupil or teacher tested positive, the situation is normal at
the school and we appeal to members of the media to stop peddling falsehoods,”
he said.
Mr Chimedza said the Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister
Senator Larry Mavima will soon issue a statement on the issue. Herald
