MUM HELPS MAN RAPE DAUGHTER

A 29-year-old Muzarabani woman allegedly fondled her 13-year-old daughter’s breast while assisting a 25-year-old ‘would-be son-in-law’ to rape her to cement a marriage proposal.

She appeared before Bindura magistrate Ms Samantha Dhlamini facing aggravated indecent assault while the man Moses Murota is facing rape charges.

The pair was remanded in custody.

Prosecutor Mrs Paidamoyo Machakata told the court that sometime in July, Murota connived with the girl’s mother to facilitate the sexual assault after registering his interest to marry her.

One day, it is alleged, the man arrived at the homestead in Muhomba Village and was accommodated in a hut where the mother forced her daughter to enter.

It is alleged that the girl refused to enter the room and her mother threatened to assault her.

She complied and the mother went closer to her and started fondling her breast telling her that the man wanted to marry her.

The mother later left the hut and the man forced the girl to the ground and raped her.

It is alleged that he went outside where the mother was waiting and she accompanied him to his homestead.

The following day the man came back and the mother forced her daughter to the ground and allowed the sexual assault again.

The court heard that the abuse went on for several occasions until September 7, when the mother chased the girl away asking her to go to her father’s homestead at Utuku village in Muzarabani.

The matter came to light as she narrated her ordeal and the matter was reported to the police.

She was medically examined and the report will be used in court as an exhibit. Herald