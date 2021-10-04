MUKUPE , NGO CLASH OVER HARARE SHOPPING MALL PROJECT

FORMER Finance deputy minister Terence Mukupe has accused an environmental pressure group, the Community Water Alliance (CWA), of plotting to stop the construction of a shopping mall and stadium near Harare’s Cleveland wetlands.
Mukupe, a
former Harare East MP, fronts local property developer, Nakiso Holdings, which
is constructing a stadium close to Cleveland wetlands.
He alleges that
the CWA claims to the effect that construction was being carried out on a wetland
were based on misinformation and attacks over his political beliefs and
affiliation to Zanu PF.
“Why are these
people fighting my project only when next to my stand is a property belonging
to a senior MDC Alliance official? They know that it is just politics, nothing
more,” Mukupe said, but declined to name the official.
Council
recently approved the construction of a state-of-the-art sporting centre in
Donnybrook in partnership with Nakiso Consortium.
According to
lease agreements between council and Nakiso, working with three other
developers, they are constructing the sport facility at an open space adjacent
to Donnybrook Racecourse.
“My project is
not on a wetland, and I am not constructing anything illegal or not approved by
council,” he said.
Minutes of the
council finance committee indicate that Nakiso Consortium was allocated 7,3
hectares to construct sporting, educational and entertainment facilities and
other amenities to support the initiative.
“The lessee
shall use the stand for sporting, educational and entertainment purposes only
and other purposes incidental thereto, and for no other purpose without the
prior written consent of the lessor (council).”
In addition,
the agreement states that the lessee shall not erect or cause to be erected on
the stand any buildings or other improvements on the site without the prior
written consent of the lessor.
So far,
construction of the stadium has begun while other facilities are at approval
stage.
CWA has been
demanding that the project be stopped arguing that it is sited on a wetland.
CWA leader
Hardlife Mudzingwa has vowed to ensure due process is followed. “I will remain
focused on wetlands preservation, and will not stop to ensure that the
construction is within the legal framework,” Mudzingwa said.
Civil society
organisations under the banner of Harare Wetlands Trust have been fighting the
invasion of wetlands amid a worsening water crisis in the city.
They believe
robust wetland management will reduce water treatment costs. Newsday
