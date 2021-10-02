MAN SPURNED BY BROTHER'S WIDOW, RAPES DAUGHTER

A man from Maguraushe Village under Chief Munyikwa allegedly raped his deceased brother’s daughter (17) after the mother who is now a widow spurned his advances.

Nelson Muzvozviona (42) appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Bishad Chineka charged with raping his brother’s daughter.

The court heard that on April 10, 2020 Muzvozviona asked the complainant to accompany him up a small mountain near the homestead to collect manure.

Upon arrival the accused pulled down complainant’s pant and allegedly raped her. He then threatened the complainant against disclosing the matter to anyone.

The matter came to light after the girl told her aunt about the incident. The aunt told the mother and the case was reported to Police. A medical report which forms part the evidence was compiled.

The accused pleaded not guilty and trial will continue on October 4, 2021. Masvingo Mirror