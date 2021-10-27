MAN DIES AFTER BEDDING N'ANGA'S TEEN DAUGHTER

A 25-year-old Mufakose man confessed to bedding a traditional healer’s minor child before passing on two days later.

The late Kudakwashe Chiguma went to his 14-year-old victim’s parents where he pleaded for forgiveness for bedding their daughter.

Kudakwashe, at least according to her neighbour, claimed that his sexual intercourse with a traditional healer’s daughter last Friday made him sick and he wanted permission to get the victim’s urine to survive.

“Mwana akafa rufu runorwadza, aibuda ziya, achizvimba dumbu akabata sikarudzi yake achichema kusvikira afa,” said one of the neighbours.

“We took him to a medical doctor where he was examined and the doctor said he was suffering from ulcers.

“Kudakwashe’s parents were at the village and we could not watch him struggling without help. His friends took him to several traditional healers within Mufakose but to no avail.

“Akazondiudza ini sambuya vechikuru akati ndakarara nemuzukuru wambuya vanorapa.

“Akaenda kumba kwevabereki vake achikumbira weti yemwana waakarara naye sezvo vamwe vaiti ndiko kuti ararame asi vakaramba.

“He went to the house where he confessed but he could not get help,” said the neighbour.

The victim’s father told H-Metro that Kudakwashe had been raping his child for some time only to accuse him of using juju that led to his agony.

“Kudakwashe came here and confessed to bedding my daughter,” said the father and traditional healer.

“It touched me much considering that I nearly attacked my wife for defending that the daughter slept with Kudakwashe.

“Kudakwashe aive muvakidzani wangu, aiuya pano apa achinditengera doro nekutandara kusvika usiku ndisingazive kuti airara nemwana wangu achimutadzisa kufunda.

“Hanzi ndinokumbirawo ruregerero ndakarara nemwana wenyu saka ndabatwa nerunyoka.

“My wife got angry and rushed to the police to lodge a report against Kudakwashe.

“She could not process the opening of the docket upon hearing that Kudakwashe had died at a police base seeking help.

“He could have died at my house had it not been for my wife who chased him and his friends from here.

“Hama dzake dzakazouya pano vakandibvunza ndikavaudza kuti handingaise runyoka pamwana wangu.

“Yes, I am a traditional healer who can heal some ailments including locking cheating partners but I could not do this to my daughter.

“Runyoka runoiswa pavanhu vakuru kwete vana vadiki semwana wangu uyu.

“Kudakwashe must have bedded a married woman and by coincidence he slept with my daughter.

“He died but besides raping my daughter, his claims have tarnished the image of my daughter in this community.

“The whole community is accusing my daughter of causing his death.

“Vanasikana vangu vaviri vakabuda usiku vakanorara pacar Park panoshanda Kudakwashe vakazodzoka kwaedza.

“If it were not death, Kudakwashe must have told me why he betrayed me to the extent of killing my daughter’s life.

“I gave Kudakwashe’s relatives a go ahead to consult other traditional healers about cause of death.

“If they find out that my daughter is behind death of Kudakwashe I would like to be informed about it,” said the traditional healer while his wife nodded in tears.

Kudakwashe, a Nyau dancer and car park guard, was reported to have bedded the healer’s daughter the whole night.

His friend was also bedding the minor’s 19-year-old sister at the same place last Friday night.

The deceased’s body was taken to Sally Mugabe Central hospital mortuary for post-mortem. H Metro