I HAD A TOOTHACHE : TEACHER PLEADS GUILTY

A HARARE school teacher who last week caused a social media stir after he was filmed brutally bashing a Lower Sixth student pleaded guilty to assault charges when he appeared in court on Saturday.
Talent Chingwaru, a teacher at Harare Einstein Tuition
Centre, was represented by Advocate Joshua Chirambwe instructed by Mukudzei
Moyo.
Chingwaru told Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga that
although he pleaded guilty to the charges, he had committed the offence while
he was overwhelmed by anger due to the student’s misbehaviour.
He said when he brutally beat up the student, he was
suffering from a toothache, which was stressing him and as a result, he failed
to control his anger.
Taruvinga postponed the matter for sentencing to today as
there was need for the complainant’s medical affidavit to be availed to the
State.
Allegations are that on October 14, Chingwaru assaulted an
18-year-old student, who later made a report at Harare Central Police Station.
State papers allege that the Lower Sixth student was found
in an “O” Level classroom watching movies during lesson time and he ordered him
to go back to his class.
Instead, the student allegedly went to a biology classroom
where he coincidentally met the same teacher. A harsh exchange of words ensued,
resulting in the teacher assaulting the learner. Newsday
