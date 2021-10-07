HOT AIR : ED SONA RUBBISHED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said that the country’s economy was on rebound, with this year’s projections indicating over 7,8% economic growth, but opposition MPs rubbished his claims, accusing him of failing to address economic fundamentals that would transform lives for the struggling masses.
Mnangagwa made the claims in his State of the Nation
Address (Sona) on the official opening of the Fourth Session of the Ninth
Parliament.
But MDC-T legislators said Mnangagwa’s statement, that came
at a time prices of basic goods and services had shot up, fuelling inflation,
meant nothing to the ordinary people.
Unlike the norm, the Sona and official opening of a new
session of Parliament was done virtually from State House.
Mnangagwa said the economy was performing well, and the
financial sector was stable.
“My administration is buoyed by the upward growth trajectory
of our economy,” Mnangagwa said.
“This year’s projections indicate over 7,8% economic
growth. The higher predictions are premised on the good 2020/21 agricultural
season; firm international mineral commodity prices, stable inflation and
exchange rate as well as the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The financial sector is stable with the foreign currency
auction performing well and accessed by both large and small-to-medium size
businesses. Going forward, my government will ensure that the platform is
adequately resourced and that the relevant authorities enhance efficiencies
within the system.”
Mnangagwa said that locally made goods were dominating shop
shelves in the country.
He expressed grave concern over the drug abuse prevalence
among the youths; which he said had forced him to rope in the members of
security services to deal with the matter.
In his outline of the new legislative agenda for the Fourth
Session of the Ninth Parliament, Mnangagwa said only 43 statutes remained to be
aligned to the Constitution, adding that alignment should be completed during
this session.
He announced a busy legislative agenda, where 31 new Bills
are expected to be crafted during the session, among them, the Private
Voluntary Organisations Bill, Parliamentary Pensions Bill, Provincial Councils
Bill, Municipal Courts and Police Bill as well as the Liquor Licensing Bill.
Mnangagwa said the higher predictions of economic growth
were premised on the good 2020/21 agricultural season, stable inflation and
exchange rate, and containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although year-on-year inflation eased to 56,37% in July
down from 106,4% in June, the total consumption poverty line for an individual
in the country has shot up to $6 126,41 per month, according to the Zimbabwe
National Statistical Agency, which means that Zimbabweans are still struggling.
In July, Zimbabwe introduced a $50 note, worth $0,60 at the
prevailing bank rate, which cannot buy a loaf of bread and has done little to
stabilise prices and improve on the country’s economic prospects.
Opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora, speaking in the
Upper House, said Mnangagwa’s Sona had many shortcomings and failed to address
issues affecting the people.
Mwonzora said Mnangagwa failed to talk about electoral
reforms ahead of the 2023 elections.
“He did not speak on issues of corruption. Zimbabwe is losing about US$3 billion per
year because of illicit financial flows,” Mwonzora said.
“We did not hear that in his address. We want the
Zimbabwean government to make sure that all law enforcement organs and other
organs that are tasked to fight corruption do so. We did not hear about
electoral reforms.”
He said the value of Zimbabwe’s currency had been eroded
due to galloping inflation.
Thokozani Khupe (MDC-T proportional representation MP) said
Mnangagwa failed to address unemployment.
“Development is about coping from other countries; it is
about looking for what other countries did so that we can be able to do it too.
The pace of aligning laws to the Constitution is very slow,” Khupe said.
MDC senator Morgen Komichi said: “He did not address the
issue of people’s living standards affected by the high cost of living, price
increases, and salaries that have been eroded by inflation, as well as issues
of the suffering civil servants.”
Meanwhile, MDC Alliance legislators did not attend
Mnangagwa’s address, with Dzivarasekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa saying those who
attended were chosen by Zanu PF and MDC-T chief whips. Newsday
