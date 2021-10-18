HIGH SCHOOL BOARDERS GO HUNGRY

Bulu Government High School in Mangwe District of Matabeleland South has fallen on hard times with the institution now struggling to feed learners at its boarding facility.
CITE has since established that authorities at the low-cost
boarding school, situated 85km out of Plumtree town along Mphoengs Road, are
now appealing to parents to pay outstanding fees in order to salvage the dire
situation.
Fees for the examination classes of Form 4s and Upper six
(boarders) are pegged at US$160 with parents having the option of paying either
South African rand or local currency equivalent.
In a letter to parents with children at the school, the
headmaster Raymond Mguni said they had fallen on hard times owing to the
economic situation obtaining in the country.
“We are struggling to make ends meet,” said Mguni in his
letter dated 12 October 2021.
“The current
economic situation has adversely affected our boarding facility. Our resources
are dwindling fast. Prices of bread, beef, chicken and mealie meal have risen
to unimaginable levels. As a result, the school will not be able to buy food
for our boarders as from next week (this week).
The head pleaded with parents to move with speed to clear
any outstanding fees for their children.
“We are kindly appealing to all parents and guardians who
have not yet cleared school fees arrears to pay as a matter of urgency,”
pleaded Mguni.
“The school is facing serious financial challenges. This
has been worsened by the current economic situation where prices of goods and
services are rising at an alarming rate. We are therefore requesting all
parents and guardians to clear all outstanding fees.”
He further appealed: “Parents who can afford to pay Fees in
foreign currency are encouraged to do so.
The school, Mguni said, was also planning to hold a
boarders’ parents meeting in order to discuss the challenges faced.
“It is our sincere hope that we will get clearance from the
responsible authorities considering the fact that we have managed to control
the spread of Covid-19 at school.”
Meanwhile, Bulu Government High School has also appealed to
parents to assist them with bond paper.
“The current economic situation that is prevailing in our
country is adversely affecting our day to day operations at school,” said
Mguni.
“As a result, we are failing to buy important teaching and
learning materials. We are kindly requesting all parents to assist the school
with bond paper this term. We need one ream of bond paper from each child this
term. We are using bond paper every day at school for many purposes.” Cite.org.zw
0 comments:
Post a Comment