FLU OUTBREAK HITS BYO

A FLU outbreak has hit Bulawayo resulting in hundreds of children seeking medication, a development which experts say is a result of fluctuating weather patterns.
The flu which is an upper respiratory tract infection
usually resolve within seven to 10 days but has Covid-19 like symptoms which
put a lot of parents and guardians in panic mode.
Some children also vomit and lose appetite and parents are
saying the symptoms cannot be cleared by over-the-counter medication.
In an interview Bulawayo director of Health Services Dr
Edwin Sibanda said the flu is a common viral infection that affects the nose,
throat and airways.
“There is an outbreak of the upper respiratory tract
infection and its affecting many children in Bulawayo but I do not have the
exact numbers now. There were suspicious that the the flu was infact Covid-19,”
said Dr Sibanda.
He said those with the flu have Covid-19 like symptoms
although there would be differences in severity.
“Residents should take their children to health centres
though under normal circumstances flu goes away without treatment. This flu due
to weather changes has been spreading easily,” he said.
Dr Sibanda said the problem with respiratory symptoms and
flu in particular, is that there are no
confirmatory tests being done to know what bug exactly is
going around.
“With the changes in weather, it is expected that these
symptoms will increase. The prevention measures are the same as for Covid-19,
it’s a matter of strengthening what we are doing for Covid-19,” he said.
Meanwhile, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory
said influenza testing had been halted in Zimbabwe due to shortages of test
kits.
Covid-19 pandemic according to the lab has given rise to
the need for surveillance of other Influenza viruses.
“The National Microbiology Reference Laboratory has
capacity through existing infrastructure to test for all Influenza viruses.
Influenza screening has not been routinely done at NMRL due
to lack of test kits. A kit that has been recently donated by WHO for initial
surveillance of influenza was used to screen a few samples that have been
coming in. However, the kit lacks independent validation in-country hence the
need to send samples for confirmatory testing at the Regional Influenza
Surveillance Network Laboratory in South Africa,” read the statement.
“There is also need to have commercial panels of Influenza
strains so as to enable in country evaluations of Influenza PCR kits. Influenza
A is known to cause common colds and is commonly associated with seasonal
outbreaks hence the need to build local capacity for Influenza screening.”
The NBRL said there is also need to mobilise resources for
sequencing to enable identification of the actual strain responsible for the
reported illnesses.
A parent Ms Sinikiwe Ncube said she had to rush her
two-year-old daughter to the doctor after failing to contain the cold with
over-the-counter medication.
“At first I thought her temperature was rising due to the
clothes she was wearing as weather conditions changed within hours. She then
had a running nose and after using the usual remedy, I went to the doctor who
confirmed there was a bug making rounds in the city,” she said.
Ms Ncube said the cold can clear and then resurface after a
few days and her daughter has been taking treatment non stop for two months.
“Sometimes she can start vomiting and I now understand that
it is part of symptoms affecting her,” she said.
Mrs Lynet Nyandoro said the fluctuating weather conditions
left her twin sons unable to attend school for more than a week.
“I was convinced that my children had Covid-19 as they were
weak and sickly which was worsened by the fact that most over the counter
medications did not work. The nurses finally told me there is a prevalent bug
affecting under-fives. I was relieved when they both tested negative for
Covid-19,” said Mrs Nyandoro. Chronicle
