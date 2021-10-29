FARM WORKER KILLS BOSS'S SON, FLEES

Police in Kwekwe are looking for Munyaradzi Chigora (37) who is on the run after he allegedly struck and killed his boss’ son Chikomborero Dzapasi (26) with a machete and fled.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the case.

The incident occurred on October 17, 2021, at Sunnymead Farm, Torwood, Redcliff.

The suspect was working at the farm and was given work instructions by the now deceased which he failed to comply to. A misunderstanding arose between the two resulting in a fist fight and the suspect struck the now deceased with a machete on the forehead.

Dzapasi was rushed to Kwekwe Hospital.

“We appeal to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of Chigora to inform any nearest Police station,” said Mahoko. Masvingo Mirror