FARM WORKER KILLS BOSS'S SON, FLEES

Police in Kwekwe are looking for Munyaradzi Chigora (37) who is on the run after he allegedly struck and killed his boss’ son Chikomborero Dzapasi (26) with a machete and fled.
Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko confirmed the case.
The incident occurred on October 17, 2021, at Sunnymead
Farm, Torwood, Redcliff.
The suspect was working at the farm and was given work
instructions by the now deceased which he failed to comply to. A
misunderstanding arose between the two resulting in a fist fight and the
suspect struck the now deceased with a machete on the forehead.
Dzapasi was rushed to Kwekwe Hospital.
“We appeal to members of the public who might have
information on the whereabouts of Chigora to inform any nearest Police
station,” said Mahoko. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment