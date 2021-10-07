EX FORCES ME TO HAVE SEX WITH HER : MAN TELLS MAGISTRATE

A man from Bulawayo has begged a court to grant him a protection order against his ex-girlfriend who forces him to engage in sexual intercourse.
Daniel Mxoza from Entumbane suburb is tormented by Sicelesile
Ndlovu, who is reportedly sexually abusing him.
In his court papers he said: “I am tired of my
ex-girlfriend who abuses me sexually as she forces me to sleep with her yet she
has many boyfriends some of which (sic) I caught red handed at her house,” said
Mxoza.
Additionally, Mxoza said Ndlovu goes to his workplace
uninvited and starts being violent. “She interrupts me at my workplace because
she comes uninvited, and starts being violent.
“She threatens me with dangerous weapons at my workplace or
even at home and on the streets,” said Mxoza.
Mxoza also revealed that Ndlovu forces him to buy her
groceries and pay her bills, and when she pays herself she accuses him of owing
her money.
“Because of what she does to me I’m not well. Her behaviour
stresses me a lot, I have high blood pressure, sugar diabetes and I once found
myself with a sexually transmitted illness,” added Mxoza.
Ndlovu never refuted any of the allegations.
Western Commonage magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube ordered
Ndlovu to refrain from abusing Mxoza. B Metro
