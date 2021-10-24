DOLLARISATION THE ONLY WAY : MTHULI TOLD

PRESSURE is mounting on Finance minister Mthuli Ncube to dollarise the economy after members of the public told Parliamentarians that it was the only way to tackle price and exchange rate instability that were inflaming inflationary pressures on the economy.
A report by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget
and Finance issued yesterday in Victoria Falls at the 2022 pre-budget seminar
showed that Zimbabweans wanted government to adopt the United States dollar as
goods and services in the country were mainly being sold in that currency.
MPs raised concern over galloping inflation, which they
said was rendering earnings for public workers worthless.
However, Ncube on Saturday rejected the proposal saying the
country would not adopt the United States dollar as its sole currency due to
risk of incurring large foreign currency deficits.
“We cannot adopt the United States dollar alone as the
official currency, you were there before and there were long queues at the
banks, huge foreign currency deficits and you had deflation. That was because
of the US dollar. It is not a good idea and it will be suicidal to do so. What
has happened is after we introduced the local currency, the industry is
picking. It’s about stabilising the currency. We are reforming the country,
running the country under a basically dual currency regime and of course other
smaller currencies,” he said.
During public hearings on the 2022 budget, Zimbabweans
suggested that Ncube announces a US dollar budget.
“Members of the public suggested that the government should
denominate the 2022 National Budget in United States dollars,” the Budget and
Finance committee report read.
“They expressed concern that the parallel market rate is
going up at unprecedented rates, affecting the pricing of goods and services.
They proposed that government should consider reverting to the multi-currency
system, since most service providers prefer trading in forex. They expressed
concern that the current tax system is complex and not user friendly for new
entrants making it difficult to collect more revenue.”
MPs also said Zimbabweans expressed scepticism over the
government-controlled foreign currency auction, which they asserted was failing
to meet demand from the market and resultantly pushing up the parallel market
rate.
Economist Gift Mugano, who also addressed MPs at the
pre-budget seminar, warned that the auction system was “holding on a thin
thread” and that its collapse was imminent.
“Although the auction system at its inception managed to
foster economic stability, in recent months, it has faced several threats and
risks mainly coming on the back of exchange rate disparities, that is
approximately $93 to US$1 versus $180 to US$1 (on the parallel market).
“Massive price hikes in commodities like cotton, wheat and
maize caused serious threat on money supply resurgence which has prompted RBZ
[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe] to institute measures aimed at cleaning out bad
money,” Mugano said.
“The other drivers of black market rate spiral are the
ongoing construction projects and the self-fulfilling prophecy — exchange
depreciation causes further depreciation as market watchers throng the black
market to preserve their currency.”
Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda said Ncube
should ensure that the 2022 National Budget was “people-centred”.
Mudenda bemoaned the widening gap between the official
auction foreign currency rate and the galloping parallel market rate, which he
said was resulting in price instability.
“You may recall that one of the key outcomes from the
presentations at the pre-budget briefing seminar was the worrisome disparity
between the auction exchange rate premium and the odious parallel market rate,
which is now hovering around $200 per one unit of the United States dollar as
compared to the forex auction rate of $90 per unit of the United States
dollar,” he said.
“If this conundrum is not addressed, it will derail the
National Development Strategy 1 objective of stabilising the inflation rate and
fail to contain it within the Sadc macroeconomic convergence of between 3% and
7%.”
MPs recommended that Ncube strengthens the local currency
by prioritising funding of key sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture,
as well as beneficiation of the mineral resources. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment