CROC KILLS FISHERMAN

A 65-year-old Alaska fisherman was killed by a crocodile while fishing on Tuesday night.
Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector
Magret Chitove confirmed the death of Claud Abel.
His body was discovered yesterday around 7 am by another
fisherman, John Chapananga.
Inspector Chitove said it is believed that Abel left his
home at 3 pm alone for fishing using nets.
“At around 7 am, another fisherman Chapananga, saw his red
woolen hat on the river bank and he became suspicious. Immediately, the
crocodile emerged from the waters with the body of Abel,” Inspector Chitove
said.
Chapananga then mobilised some villagers who managed to
scare away the crocodile and it left the body.
She said a report was made to Chinhoyi rural police who
attended to the scene and discovered that the body had multiple crocodile bites
on both legs.
The police, she said, were worried that a lot of people
were being attacked by crocodiles while they are doing their laundry,
gardening, swimming, or fishing.
She urged members of the public staying in areas with dams
to be always vigilant as chances of getting attacked by the reptiles were high.
