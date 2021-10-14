CROC KILLS FISHERMAN

A 65-year-old Alaska fisherman was killed by a crocodile while fishing on Tuesday night.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Magret Chitove confirmed the death of Claud Abel.

His body was discovered yesterday around 7 am by another fisherman, John Chapananga.

Inspector Chitove said it is believed that Abel left his home at 3 pm alone for fishing using nets.

“At around 7 am, another fisherman Chapananga, saw his red woolen hat on the river bank and he became suspicious. Immediately, the crocodile emerged from the waters with the body of Abel,” Inspector Chitove said.

Chapananga then mobilised some villagers who managed to scare away the crocodile and it left the body.

She said a report was made to Chinhoyi rural police who attended to the scene and discovered that the body had multiple crocodile bites on both legs.

The police, she said, were worried that a lot of people were being attacked by crocodiles while they are doing their laundry, gardening, swimming, or fishing.

She urged members of the public staying in areas with dams to be always vigilant as chances of getting attacked by the reptiles were high. Herald