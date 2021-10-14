CHEATERS LOCKED

HE SUSPECTED his wife was cheating on him.

So he consulted a sangoma, who gave him muthi to plant in his yard.

The man did just that and on Tuesday, 12 October, he returned home to find his wife stuck to her lover in bed.

Although the man is still traumatised and shocked, he said life had to go on.

The 32-year-old from Soshanguve block BB, Tshwane said he was happy and relieved that the traditional healer’s muthi worked to expose his cheating wife.

He said that after his wife was unstuck from her lover, she went to her family in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.

“My wife apologised and said it was a mistake. She even confessed that she had sex with the same man in Pretoria North on 25 September in the car after she told me she was going to a baby shower.

“I am really hurt. I am done with her.” The man said his wife told him her lover made time for her as he was always away working.

“It’s hard for me to forget even though I want to forgive her. The truth is that I am still angry. I want to leave everything in God’s hands as I am a Christian,” he said.

He said the families would meet to discuss the matter and a way forward.

Traditional healer Kuppe Banda said he used his powerful muthi not to only catch the cheating wife, but to get them stuck together until the husband found them having sex.

Banda said: “I ordered the man to throw the dug-up muthi in flowing water in the river. By doing so, he will cast out the bad spell so that the wife does not repeat the same thing.”

He said if the man didn’t throw the muthi into the river, the bad spell would follow him until he died.

“He is happy as he managed to catch his wife, who denied that she was cheating.

“When he consulted with me last month, he told me about his relationship problems while he was crying like a baby.

“I explained the dangers of using my muthi in such incidents. After such incidents, I counsel my clients as they might struggle to deal with these serious matters,” said Banda.

He said that he also advised the man to sit down with his wife and family to resolve the matter.

“I’m aware of the sensitivity of the matter. The woman will be free as long as they perform rituals and throw the muthi in the river,” he said.

Daily Sun tried to reach the wife several times, but with no luck. Daily Sun