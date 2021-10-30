AS ED HEADS TO THE UK



THE Second Republic’s re-engagement drive will shift into a higher gear this week with President Mnangagwa expected to meet several global leaders including British Prime Minister Mr Boris Johnson in Glasgow, Scotland, at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

President Mnangagwa is set to leave Harare this morning to join about 197 Heads of State and Government and other high level dignitaries to discuss measures aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change.

In his closing remarks at the 19th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference in Bindura yesterday, President Mnangagwa told delegates he will meet Mr Johnson in Glasgow.

He is also expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi.

His visit comes as the Glasgow community in Scotland has taken to social media to express their excitement towards the expected arrival of President Mnangagwa at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this week.

The conference will run from today to 12 November.

COP26 is a platform that brings under one roof global leaders to come up with resolutions on how to reduce the effects of climate change.

Zimbabweans living in Scotland have joined hands with Scots and have posted various videos on social media expressing their excitement in the President’s expected visit.

The people also joined the clarion call on the removal of sanctions noting that the country was failing to develop because of these restrictions.

“We just ask that the sanctions be lifted, unfortunately this country cannot develop in itself and the entire country as a whole if the sanctions are not removed. To help develop their own people and their own country and their own financial resources and its own sustainability, we just ask them to be removed for the better and for the world,” said one member of the community.

In another post, a Zimbabwean based in Scotland congratulated the President and the ruling, Zanu-PF for the successful hosting of the 19th Annual People’s conference noting that they will remain guided by the conference resolutions.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to express how we are looking forward to receiving the President in Glasgow, Scotland for COP26. We are looking forward because this shows how President Mnangagwa has been hard working through re-engagement and this is the evidence and the signs that the re-engagement is bearing fruits.

“Our President will have an opportunity to discuss climate change with other world leaders. Of course he will also continue calling for the lifting of sanctions because these sanctions are affecting how Zimbabwe will mitigate for climate change, we want to be free from the economic sanctions that the United States, the United Kingdom and part of the European Union have imposed on us,” said the member.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, on his official Twitter account expressed excitement over the support the Glasgow community has shown towards President Mnangagwa. Sunday Mail