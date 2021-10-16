16 ARRESTED AT HRE SEX PARTY

TEN men and six women were on Saturday night arrested at a sex party in Kuwadzana.

Some of the 16 people were caught by police details having sex in a house owned by Reyn Mabva, 35, following a tip off.

The six ladies are Thokozani Tshuma, 24, Shylet Simba, Lucia Nyakutsikwa, 36, Loveness Zindi, 34, Sithatisiwe Kufa, 21 and Moleen Mashingaidze.

The 10 men are Luis Zvanhasi, 24, Daniel Divala, 23, Alexio Chibanda, 41, Munashe Masawi, 25, Praisemore Makuni, 39, Samuel Makore, 37, Paul Nhodza, 35, Reyn Mabva, 35, Mark Tafirenyika, 32, and Edward Kanengoni, 29.

The Sodom and Gomora party was allegedly organized by Moleen Mashingaidze who is reported to have posted an advert on a WhatsApp group inviting men to bring US$20 to be accorded chance to have sex with all the six ladies.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying Mabva faces criminal charges for turning his house into a brothel while Mashingaidze faces disorderly conduct.

“Police have arrested 16 people that include six ladies at a house in Kuwadzana on Saturday night following a tip off,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“Some of the partners were found having sex and are now facing disorderly conduct.

“Owner of the house is facing criminal charges for turning his house into a brothel.

“The party was advertised from October, 14, 2021 on a WhatsApp group.

“In the advert men were invited to pay 200 bond notes meant for buying condoms and toiletries and bring US$20 to get opportunity to have sex with all the ladies in attendance.

“They gathered from 10:30pm and police pounced at the party around midnight and recovered a plastic bag full of condoms and US$85,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He warned people over engaging in sex parties and gathering people to expose them to Covid-19, disregarding set down measures and curfew time. H Metro