ZIMSEC EXAMS GOING AHEAD : GOVT

GOVERNMENT has said the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) November examinations will go ahead as scheduled with a possibility of a spillover to 2022 despite the COVID-19-induced disruptions to the education calendar.
Addressing journalists during a post-Cabinet briefing,
Primary and Secondary Education secretary Tumisang Thabela said not much
learning time had been lost to warrant cancelling of public examinations.
“The long and short of it is we have consulted our system,
especially the heads of our schools who run our shop floor level,” Thabela
said.
“They have convinced us that given all the efforts we have
made, it is possible to run examinations starting in 2021. We might spill over
for some of the examinations to beginning of 2022.”
Teachers have been calling for postponement of
examinations, claiming pupils were not prepared because they had limited
learning time.
Apart from COVID-19-induced school closures, most teachers
refused to report for duty when schools reopened in March for the first term,
demanding better salaries and working conditions
Schools introduced online lessons, but the new learning
model disadvantaged most pupils, especially those from rural areas who have no
internet connectivity. But government yesterday insisted not much time was lost
because the current term would be long enough to cover the basics.
“This year, we have had two sessions, the first session was
a whole term, which is about 60 days, this second session has 80 days instead of 60 days, which is your
ordinary term, plus a third of that ordinary term
“If you use simple arithmetic, the children have lost about
two thirds of a term in terms of physical presence at school,” Thabela said.
“We believe our learners will be ready, by the way,
Zimbabwean learners are hungry for education and the Zimbabwean teacher is
always amazing when it comes to trying to get their child ready for their
future,” she said.
Meanwhile, government said that a total of 14
schoolchildren and 19 teachers had tested positive to COVID-19 since schools
reopened last week. Newsday
