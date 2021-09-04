ZANU PF BASE WILL DELIVER CHANGE : G40 PLOTS TAKEOVER

THE beleaguered Zanu PF faction under the moniker G40 says it is still alive and planning the takeover of the ruling party ahead of the 2023 polls.
Several members of the G40 cabal were hounded out of Zanu
PF and forced into exile following the November 2017 military coup that ousted
the late former President Robert Mugabe.
Key G40 members who were against then Vice-President
Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rise included Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo and
Patrick Zhuwao, among others.
“Facts only: the overwhelming majority of G40 in Zanu PF’s
leadership and membership ranks were neither expelled nor left the party after
the 2017 army coup,” Moyo, a former Higher and Tertiary Education minister and
Zanu PF politburo member, said on Twitter yesterday.
“They are in it. It’s precisely for this reason that the
most strategic fertile ground for change in Zimbabwe is the Zanu PF base.” Moyo
claimed that Mnangagwa was imposed on the people by the army.
Mnangagwa was booted out of government and Zanu PF in
November 2017 before fleeing to neighbouring South Africa, only to return and
take over power after the coup.
“People’s choice, you? Since when? The real issue is, are
you still the army’s choice? Without the army, what they call G40 will finish
you politically in broad daylight like it did before the 2017 military coup and
in the 2018 election only for the army to rescue you,” Moyo said.
But Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday
dismissed the former Higher Education minister as a daydreamer.
“It’s hogwash, he can continue dreaming,” he said. Observers yesterday supported Moyo’s claim
with some former G40 kingpins saying the real Zanu PF remained within the lower
ranks and other strategic positions while a few “unelectable” people allocated
themselves top posts.
Norton legislator Temba Mliswa weighed in saying in its
current form, the ruling Zanu PF party was at its weakest.
“Ultimately, politics is about the ground. It determines
who wins. There is a protest vote coming over issues of people’s welfare and
these factional differences from before. That is obvious,” Mliswa said.
“When people are tired of a certain narrative, they
protest. Zanu PF has been driving social media but on the ground, it has no
traction. They failed to restructure the party, betraying problems on the ground.”
Mliswa is former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial
chairperson. He contested as an
independent MP for Norton after being kicked out of Zanu PF in 2015.
After the November coup, most G40 members supported Nelson
Chamisa’s MDC Alliance, hoping that the youthful opposition leader would unseat
Mnangagwa in the 2018 polls, which the latter claims were rigged. Newsday
