WOMAN BURNT AS CLEANSING CEREMONY GOES WRONG

A 20-year-old Chitungwiza woman sustained serious head burns in a cleansing ceremony gone wrong.
Millicent Moffat had her face and hair burnt at a shrine in
St Mary’s by Tawonei Chaziva, 47, popularly known as Madzimai of Johanne Masowe
yeChishanu.
Madzimai told H-Metro that she lit her prepared mixer of
paraffin, cooking oil and a black cloth for cleansing leading to the mishap.
“To be honest with you I left Millicent in the house and
went to a private clinic where I bought medication after she got burnt,” said
Madzimai.
“I used a small amount of paraffin and that is what caused
the fire and the cloth covering her head caught fire which rapidly spread.
“I was cleansing her for evil spirits causing misfortunes
in her life. She wanted to go to South Africa for greener pastures hence the
need for prayers. It is true that I have been concealing information
surrounding the tragedy fearing arrest and gossip mongers.
“Millicent has been helping my daughter with extra lessons
during lock down. She has been lodging at one of our neighbours’ houses but for
the past two months she is under my roof,” said Madzimai.
Madzimai, a vendor, lied to health workers that Millicent
got burnt while cooking and she has been denying neighbours access to meet
Millicent to avoid truth coming out.
Millicent said her condition was now better. “I was
affected much that my face got swollen; to me it was like something more than
burning,” said Millicent.
“My face changed and I took some photographs and kept them
for remembrance. The wounds are too painful but I am recovering well.
“One of my relatives sent money for medication and I do not
blame Madzimai for this. It was like a spiritual attack and I thank God to be
alive,” said Millicent.
Millicent, the only child in her family, has been staying
with her step-mother following death of her mother. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment