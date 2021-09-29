WARRANT OF ARREST FOR THIEVING PROPHET

Prophet Cherubim, who allegedly betrayed trust bestowed upon him by a friend, has been issued with a warrant of arrest after failing to appear in court.

Lucky Chakanyuka, 36, of Marlborough popularly known as Prophet Cherubim of International Arena of Miracles Church has been issued with a warrant of arrest after he failed to appear at Chinhoyi Magistrate’s Court to answer to theft charges.

The complainant is Kudakwashe Mashiri of Chinhoyi.

Chakanyuka was supposed to appear before Chinhoyi magistrate Tamari Chibindi charged with one count of theft of trust property but the man of cloth was nowhere to be found after his name was called three times, resulting in the prosecutor, Tinoziva Chipupuri asking the court to grant a warrant of arrest in default.

Magistrate Chibindi consented and granted a warrant of arrest for Chakanyuka.

The alleged facts are that on July 29 Chakanyuka was given an ATM Card ZB Bank with a balance of $1 200 000 in trust so that he could withdraw $100 000 for the payment of Machiri’s medical bills.

However, Chakanyuka betrayed the trust bestowed on him and converted the money to his own use.

On August 5, Machiri noticed that the bank debited a total of$1 200 000 through several transactions made by Chakanyuka. The matter was reported to police leading to the arrest of Chakanyuka.

A total of $1 200 000 was stolen and only $56 000 was recovered. H Metro