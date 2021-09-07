UNVACCINATED TO BE BANNED FROM PUBLIC PLACES : CHIWENGA

Vice President Constantine Chiwenga has warned citizens that public places will not be accessible to those who are not vaccinated against Covid19 once Government relaxes strict movement conditions under lockdown level 4.
His statement runs against recently pronounced Government
policy that vaccination is voluntary. Chiwenga who was speaking from Buhera
where he was touring Dorowa, a phosphate mine on Sunday also contradicts a
statement made by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in Chipinge recently that
members of the public will not be forced to get vaccinated.
“As the Minister of Health and Child Care, I will make sure
that vaccination certificates will be required for people to access public
places although we have relaxed a few things. I therefore encourage people to
be vaccinated as it will be difficult to enjoy services when lockdown measures
are relaxed.
“We will allow you to watch soccer, watch cricket and enjoy
food in a restaurant but you will be required to produce a vaccination
certificate. We will not allow you to enter public places without a vaccination
certificate,” said Chiwenga.
Chipinge Times attended the Sunday event where Chiwenga met
company executives and Government officials as the first step towards the
commissioning of fertilizer value chain that will see four critical ministries
namely Commerce and Industry, Agriculture, Mines and Ministry of transport
coming together to bring the project to fruition.
The Government intends to make Dorowa Minerals viable so
that the country stops importing fertiliser.
Dorowa Mine is a subsidiary of Chemplex Corporation that
falls under the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe, a Government
owned entity.
The mine produces phosphate which is processed to produce
phosphorous used in the production of fertilizers, food additives, treatment of
water, metals, manufacturing of detergents and processing of meat products.
Masvingo Mirror
