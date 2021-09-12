UNVACCINATED OK WORKERS SENT ON UNPAID FORCED LEAVE

RETAIL giant, OK Zimbabwe, is sending its unvaccinated employees on forced unpaid leave and is reportedly banning staff members who have not yet received COVID-19 jabs from reporting for duty.

An employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said those employees who were not willing to be vaccinated were being ordered to resign.

He said the employees were given seven days to get vaccinated and failure to comply would result in them being sacked for absenteeism.

“Those who still refuse to be vaccinated have now been placed on forced seven days unpaid leave, ostensibly to consider getting vaccinated. This is despite the fact that some of the workers are not willing to get vaccinated,” the employee said.

“Management has also tried to force the employees to get a PCR test, but they have refused. So many employees and their families are being unlawfully, unfairly and negatively impacted by this clear violation of the country’s laws. Authorities should intervene to stop such violations of the workers’ rights.”

Several companies in Zimbabwe are making proof of vaccination a prerequisite for employees to enter their premises in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

N Richards Group, Zimnat Insurance Company, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration, TelOne, Windmill Limited and Seed Co Zimbabwe are some of the companies which have adopted the mandatory vaccination policy at their premises.

Government has already announced that its unvaccinated workers would not be allowed to board Public Service Commission buses.

OK Zimbabwe chief executive Maxen Karombo requested question in writing but did not respond. Newsday