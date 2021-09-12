UNVACCINATED OK WORKERS SENT ON UNPAID FORCED LEAVE

RETAIL giant, OK Zimbabwe, is sending its unvaccinated employees on forced unpaid leave and is reportedly banning staff members who have not yet received COVID-19 jabs from reporting for duty.
An employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
those employees who were not willing to be vaccinated were being ordered to
resign.
He said the employees were given seven days to get
vaccinated and failure to comply would result in them being sacked for
absenteeism.
“Those who still refuse to be vaccinated have now been
placed on forced seven days unpaid leave, ostensibly to consider getting
vaccinated. This is despite the fact that some of the workers are not willing
to get vaccinated,” the employee said.
“Management has also tried to force the employees to get a
PCR test, but they have refused. So many employees and their families are being
unlawfully, unfairly and negatively impacted by this clear violation of the
country’s laws. Authorities should intervene to stop such violations of the
workers’ rights.”
Several companies in Zimbabwe are making proof of
vaccination a prerequisite for employees to enter their premises in a bid to
curb the spread of coronavirus.
N Richards Group, Zimnat Insurance Company, the Zimbabwe
National Road Administration, TelOne, Windmill Limited and Seed Co Zimbabwe are
some of the companies which have adopted the mandatory vaccination policy at
their premises.
Government has already announced that its unvaccinated workers
would not be allowed to board Public Service Commission buses.
OK Zimbabwe chief executive Maxen Karombo requested
question in writing but did not respond. Newsday
