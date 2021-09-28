TWO ZIMBAS ESCAPE FROM SA JAIL

TWO Zimbabweans broke out of a South African prison on Sunday evening.
The prisoners, Stanley Chiteya (38) and Dexter Tinashe
escaped from police holding cells in Mahwelereng in South Africa’s Limpopo
province with Mohammed Nassir (29), a Bangladesh national arrested for murder
that occurred in January 2021 and a local Joseph Hlongwane (37).
Chiteya and Tinashe were arrested for an armed robbery that
occurred in November 2020.
Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo
said a manhunt for the four men was underway.
“Police were allegedly alerted by other inmates about the
escape and immediately launched a manhunt. Investigations into the
circumstances of the escape have already commenced. “The suspects were arrested
for serious and violent crimes and as a result, community members are advised
not to attempt to arrest them if they have information about any of their
whereabouts but must instead, contact the police,” he said.
Brigadier Mojapelo said those with information about the
four accused persons should contact the nearest police station.
Recently, three other Zimbabweans escaped from another
prison in Limpopo province along with two local men.
They were arrested two days later after hijacking a truck
in Polokwane. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment