TWO MEN ARRESTED FOR BEDDING GRADE SEVEN PUPIL

TWO Zimunya men are in trouble with the law for dating and sleeping with a 13-year-old Grade Seven pupil.
The two, Chagumachinyi Kurehwatira (23) and Shingai
Munakamwe (26), both from Gombakomba area of Zimunya recently appeared
separately before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi.
They were not asked to plead for sleeping with a minor as
defined in Section 70(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act,
Chapter 9.23.
They were granted $30 000 bail each and were remanded to
September 30 for trial.
Appearing for the State, Ms Sharon Chibvongodze, said
between August 4 and 10, Kurehwatira slept with the minor on several occasions.
It is alleged that Kurehwatira was intimate with the minor
despite having knowledge that she was a minor.
“The complainant is a female juvenile from Zimunya aged 13
and currently doing Grade Seven (name of the school withheld).
“They were lovers with Kurehwatira and were intimate on
different occasions.
“These two had been dating since 2020 and slept together
for the first time on August 4 in the complainant’s bedroom at her parents’
place.
“From that day, the complainant and Kurehwatira continued
to sleep together on several occasions.
“The complainant stopped attending extra lessons and as a
result, her teacher enquired from the complainant’s parents on why she was not
attending the lessons.
“The parents confronted her and she disclosed that she was
seeing Kurehwatira and have been sleeping together several times,” said Ms
Chibvongodze.
Munakamwe who was also reported to have been dating the
same girl also appeared before Ms Manhibi.
“On August 11, Munakamwe proposed love to the complainant
and she accepted. The two slept together in a bath room that very same day,”
said Ms Chibvongodze.
The court heard that on another date, the complainant went
into a shop where Munakamwe was and slept together in that shop.
The complainant went home late and when her mother asked
her why she had came back home late, she spilled the beans. Manica Post
