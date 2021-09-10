TWO MEN ARRESTED FOR BEDDING GRADE SEVEN PUPIL

TWO Zimunya men are in trouble with the law for dating and sleeping with a 13-year-old Grade Seven pupil.

The two, Chagumachinyi Kurehwatira (23) and Shingai Munakamwe (26), both from Gombakomba area of Zimunya recently appeared separately before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi.

They were not asked to plead for sleeping with a minor as defined in Section 70(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9.23.

They were granted $30 000 bail each and were remanded to September 30 for trial.

Appearing for the State, Ms Sharon Chibvongodze, said between August 4 and 10, Kurehwatira slept with the minor on several occasions.

It is alleged that Kurehwatira was intimate with the minor despite having knowledge that she was a minor.

“The complainant is a female juvenile from Zimunya aged 13 and currently doing Grade Seven (name of the school withheld).

“They were lovers with Kurehwatira and were intimate on different occasions.

“These two had been dating since 2020 and slept together for the first time on August 4 in the complainant’s bedroom at her parents’ place.

“From that day, the complainant and Kurehwatira continued to sleep together on several occasions.

“The complainant stopped attending extra lessons and as a result, her teacher enquired from the complainant’s parents on why she was not attending the lessons.

“The parents confronted her and she disclosed that she was seeing Kurehwatira and have been sleeping together several times,” said Ms Chibvongodze.

Munakamwe who was also reported to have been dating the same girl also appeared before Ms Manhibi.

“On August 11, Munakamwe proposed love to the complainant and she accepted. The two slept together in a bath room that very same day,” said Ms Chibvongodze.

The court heard that on another date, the complainant went into a shop where Munakamwe was and slept together in that shop.

The complainant went home late and when her mother asked her why she had came back home late, she spilled the beans. Manica Post