TWO ESCAPE FROM WHAWHA PRISON

TWO dangerous inmates escaped from WhaWha Medium Prison in Gweru last week after Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officers allegedly failed to secure doors to their holding cells.

Shepherd Mubaiwa (29) and Maxwell Vikwepi (20) facing robbery, unlawful entry and theft charges escaped from lawful custody on Friday while awaiting trial.

Two ZPCS officers who were tasked with securing the doors for the holding cells are allegedly in detention as investigations into the alleged escape take place.



ZPCS national deputy spokesperson Principal Correctional Officer (PCO) Peter Chaparanga said:

“Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service would like to inform members of the public that on 24 September, 2021, two inmates awaiting trial Shepherd Mubaiwa (29) facing robbery, unlawful entry and theft charges and Maxwell Vikwepi (20) facing charges of robbery escaped from lawful custody at Whawha Medium Prison,” he said.

PCO Chaparanga said circumstances surrounding their escape are still under investigation.

“We appeal to the members of the public to assist with any information that may lead to the recapture of the duo. Meanwhile, the public is encouraged to approach the escapees with caution,” he said.

Sources at the prison said two of their colleagues were in detention as investigations into the escape gather momentum.

They said once a prisoner escapes, the prison officers on duty are automatically brought to task to ascertain whether or not they were involved in the escape. Chronicle