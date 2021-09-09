TRANSPORT BLUES : ED HAS A PLAN





President Mnangagwa has commissioned the latest batch of 50 new Golden Dragon Zupco buses from China which he said will be distributed in urban areas which have been hard hit by transport challenges.

The Head of State and Government commissioned the sixth batch of the buses this afternoon at Zupco head office in Belvedere, Harare.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo and other senior Government officials attended the commissioning.

Over the last 12 months, Government has imported more than 400 buses from China not only boosting the Zupco fleet, but starting the process of standardising models, easing maintenance and allowing good stocks spares. Herald



