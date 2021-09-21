THIEVES SNATCH BAG FROM CAR, FLEE WITH US$5K AND R181 500

A DRIVER lost R181 500, US$5 000 and $4 700 after thieves snatched a bag which contained the money from his vehicle while he had gone out.
In their twitter page, police confirmed the incident which
occurred on September 15 at Corner Jason Moyo and 11th Avenue in the Bulawayo
CBD.
“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft from
a motor vehicle in which a man (38) lost US$5 000, R181 500 and $4 700, cash
after he left the money in a parked Nissan UD truck at Corner Jason Moyo Street
and 11th Avenue on September 15,” said the police.
In another incident, a Masvingo businessman lost US$15 000
and other valuables valued at US$2 000 after seven unknown suspects armed with
an identified pistol, machetes and axes stormed his home at around 3AM on
September 16.
The police have also arrested Sunboy Sibanda (37) in
connection with a case of theft which occurred in Nkulumane on September 16
where the suspect stole two M-power batteries valued at US$700 from a parked
Volvo truck. Police have since recovered the batteries and a 330 Watts Canadian
solar panel which was stolen from Umguza by the suspect.
