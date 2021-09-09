TEEN STRIKES STUBBORN GRANDPA WITH IRON BAR

A 53-YEAR-OLD man from Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo escaped death by a whisker after he was allegedly struck with an iron bar several times all over body by his 16-year-old grandson who claimed he was disciplining him for being stubborn.

Alexander Maphosa was injured after he was allegedly assaulted by his grandson Tonderai Musavengana at their home in Makokoba suburb.

Circumstances are that on 4 September 2021 and at around 8pm Tonderai went into his grandfather ‘s bedroom making noise.

His grandfather reportedly asked him to lower his voice and at the same time asked him the purpose of his visit to his bedroom.

In response, Tonderai reportedly told him that he had come to discipline him for being stubborn.

It is alleged that he then took an iron bar which he used to strike his grandfather several times all over the body.

The grandfather sustained injuries as a result of the savage attack and was taken to Mpilo Hospital for treatment. The matter was reported to the police leading to Tonderai’s arrest.

For the offence he has since appeared in court charged with physical abuse as defined in Section 3 (1) (a) as read with Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to 17 September 2021. Herald