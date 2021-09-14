SA DRUG MULE COLLAPSES AS SHE IS JAILED 12 YEARS

SOUTH African drug dealer, Shila Khumalo, who was convicted in May this year, collapsed at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday shortly after chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi sentenced her to 12 years in jail.
Khumalo will, however, serve 10 years after Mutevedzi
suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.
A number of South Africans have been arrested at the Robert
Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for drug trafficking.
The court heard that on May 9, information was received
that Khumalo was coming to Zimbabwe from Brazil with cocaine aboard an
Ethiopian Airways plane and was expected to land at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe
International Airport.
On May 10, acting on the information, a team of detectives
from CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare, operatives from the Central Intelligence
Organisation and personnel from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, who were
manning the arrival lounge at the airport, intercepted her.
A search was conducted on her luggage and person leading to
the recovery of 53 white balls in her undergarment.
The whitish powder was tested in the presence of the
accused at the airport and it tested positive for cocaine.
It was further discovered that she had ingested 60 balls of
cocaine. So far she has excreted 58 balls. The court heard that she is linked
to a syndicate most of whose members are still at large. Newsday
