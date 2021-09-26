RECALLED MP : NO REPRESENTATION FOR MY CONSTITUENCY FOR A YEAR

FORMER Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu (MDC Alliance) has described the recall of more than 40 fellow party MPs by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T party as a major setback for many constituencies, which have clocked almost a year without parliamentary representation.
Matewu said this during a media training workshop held in Marondera
on Friday.
“Parliamentary representation can change a lot of things.
Currently, people are not being represented at all. Take for example
constituencies like Goromonzi that have an MP. People there can knock on their
MP’s door and state their problems. These MPs will then take these concerns to
the responsible ministers and solutions can be brought forward,” Matewu said.
He said the recalls would hinder development in cities.
Marondera also lost six MDC Alliance councillors through
the recalls, believed to be part of a Zanu PF underhand project to decimate the
opposition party leader Nelson Chamisa’s support base.
More than 80 councillors countrywide were recalled, but
government has delayed the holding of by-elections citing COVID-19 regulations.
Recently, the recalled legislators filed an urgent
application at the High Court in a bid to compel government to facilitate the
holding of by-elections.
However, the courts dismissed the application as not
urgent.
Matewu said the current political, economic and social
crises being experienced in the country could only be addressed through the
holding of by-elections to fill the vacant parliamentary and council seats.
“According to the Constitution, elections should be held
within 90 days of the vacancy. But it’s almost a year now after MPs and
councillors were recalled. Some were recalled more than a year ago. The excuse
has been COVID-19, but it is surprising that Malawi and Zambia have
successfully held their elections in the COVID-19 era. South Africa will hold
its own by-elections. In
Zimbabwe it is the other way round,” he said. Newsday
