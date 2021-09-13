NURSE STEALS VACCINATION CARDS

A NURSE stationed at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital has appeared in court on allegations of selling vaccination cards.

Taurai Mapendere (38) of Warren Park, Harare appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court last week charged with fraud.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him to September 22 on $5 000 bail.

The State alleges that Mapendere, who works in the maternity ward, allegedly connived with Theodora Nzirawa to sell Covid-19 vaccination cards.

Nzirawa, who is a nurse at the hospital, is still at large according to the State.

It is alleged that sometime in July, Cynthia Kambanje came across an advert on a WhatsApp group named Zimboz-China, inviting people who needed vaccination cards to contact him.

Kambanje responded to the advert on WhatsApp number +8615710090682 and was told to contact him on 0773 994 451.

Upon further consultations, Kambanje was told that the vaccination cards cost US$50.

On September 4, Mapendere told Kambanje to bring the money on the following day and get her vaccination card.

It was when she informed the police who then set up a trap. The police accompanied Kambanje to meet Mapendere near the Exhibition Park along Samora Machel Avenue.

Mapendere was subsequently arrested for illegally issuing vaccination cards. Upon being searched, Mapendere was found with another vaccination card in the name of Grateful Mapfure. Herald