NURSE STEALS VACCINATION CARDS

A NURSE stationed at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital has appeared in court on allegations of selling vaccination cards.
Taurai Mapendere (38) of Warren Park, Harare appeared at
the Harare Magistrates Court last week charged with fraud.
He was not asked to plead when he appeared before
magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him to September 22 on $5 000 bail.
The State alleges that Mapendere, who works in the
maternity ward, allegedly connived with Theodora Nzirawa to sell Covid-19
vaccination cards.
Nzirawa, who is a nurse at the hospital, is still at large
according to the State.
It is alleged that sometime in July, Cynthia Kambanje came
across an advert on a WhatsApp group named Zimboz-China, inviting people who
needed vaccination cards to contact him.
Kambanje responded to the advert on WhatsApp number
+8615710090682 and was told to contact him on 0773 994 451.
Upon further consultations, Kambanje was told that the
vaccination cards cost US$50.
On September 4, Mapendere told Kambanje to bring the money
on the following day and get her vaccination card.
It was when she informed the police who then set up a trap.
The police accompanied Kambanje to meet Mapendere near the Exhibition Park
along Samora Machel Avenue.
Mapendere was subsequently arrested for illegally issuing
vaccination cards. Upon being searched, Mapendere was found with another
vaccination card in the name of Grateful Mapfure. Herald
