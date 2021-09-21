NO SANITIZERS : SCHOOL LESSONS SUSPENDED

Madondo Primary School in Zaka is alleged to have suspended lessons recently due to unavailability of hand sanitizers as most parents reportedly failed to pay school fees that were to be used to purchase them.
A parent who spoke on condition of anonymity because of
fear of victimization of his child said pupils got the instruction not to come
to school since they have not paid up school fees hence the school could not
afford to buy hand sanitizers.
“Pupils were sent back home and told not to come back since
their parents did not pay school fees and the school has no hand sanitizers.
“It is unfair especially for exam classes who will have to
sit for their Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) very soon. I also
have a child who is in grade seven and preparing for examinations,” said the
parent.
A close source said the parents are begging government to
intervene since there is no more time before grade seven pupils sit for their
ZIMSEC examinations.
Zaka District Schools Inspector (DSI), Samson Chidzurira
said he has not yet received such information and directed all questions to the
school head.
“I did not receive such information, so you can contact the
school head for clarification,” said Chidzurira.
School Head Canisio Chaurura said the school did not shut
its doors because of sanitizers but called for pupils to attend in groups since
they did not have enough sanitizer for large groupings.
“We did not turn away learners but we arranged hot sitting
whereby they would attend classes in groups.
“We saw it a danger for pupils to attend classes at the
same time whilst the school did not have enough hand sanitizers. However the
school has purchased enough sanitizer and classes have resumed with all pupils
attending,” said Chaurura.
Recently in Midlands province, schools in Mberengwa namely
Masase, Chegato and Mnene high schools were hit by a Covid-19 outbreak.
According to statistics released on September 14, at
Chegato 63 pupils and one teacher tested positive with nine pupils at Mnene and
40 pupils at Masase High Schools all testing positive to the virus.
Currently the Ministry of Health and Child Care is working
on including children from the age of 14 to 17 in the vaccination program.
This also comes hot on the heels of calls and public outcry
over rushed schools opening in which various stakeholders felt government
ignored the plight and welfare of learners as educational institutions were not
fully equipped to handle the pandemic. TellZimNews
