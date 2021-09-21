NO SANITIZERS : SCHOOL LESSONS SUSPENDED

Madondo Primary School in Zaka is alleged to have suspended lessons recently due to unavailability of hand sanitizers as most parents reportedly failed to pay school fees that were to be used to purchase them.

A parent who spoke on condition of anonymity because of fear of victimization of his child said pupils got the instruction not to come to school since they have not paid up school fees hence the school could not afford to buy hand sanitizers.

“Pupils were sent back home and told not to come back since their parents did not pay school fees and the school has no hand sanitizers.

“It is unfair especially for exam classes who will have to sit for their Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) very soon. I also have a child who is in grade seven and preparing for examinations,” said the parent.

A close source said the parents are begging government to intervene since there is no more time before grade seven pupils sit for their ZIMSEC examinations.

Zaka District Schools Inspector (DSI), Samson Chidzurira said he has not yet received such information and directed all questions to the school head.

“I did not receive such information, so you can contact the school head for clarification,” said Chidzurira.

School Head Canisio Chaurura said the school did not shut its doors because of sanitizers but called for pupils to attend in groups since they did not have enough sanitizer for large groupings.

“We did not turn away learners but we arranged hot sitting whereby they would attend classes in groups.

“We saw it a danger for pupils to attend classes at the same time whilst the school did not have enough hand sanitizers. However the school has purchased enough sanitizer and classes have resumed with all pupils attending,” said Chaurura.

Recently in Midlands province, schools in Mberengwa namely Masase, Chegato and Mnene high schools were hit by a Covid-19 outbreak.

According to statistics released on September 14, at Chegato 63 pupils and one teacher tested positive with nine pupils at Mnene and 40 pupils at Masase High Schools all testing positive to the virus.

Currently the Ministry of Health and Child Care is working on including children from the age of 14 to 17 in the vaccination program.

This also comes hot on the heels of calls and public outcry over rushed schools opening in which various stakeholders felt government ignored the plight and welfare of learners as educational institutions were not fully equipped to handle the pandemic. TellZimNews