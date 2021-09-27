MP DRAGGED TO COURT OVER HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT

Zanu PF MP for Bikita East, Jonson Madhuku has been dragged to court by a 75-year-old man he hit and injured in a road accident that happened at Zimuto Camp in Masvingo in July, 2018.

Although court documents could not be immediately obtained, The Mirror understands that David Ndangeni is demanding about US$550 for an operation that needs to be carried out on his left leg.

Ndangeni confirmed the case and said that summons have since been served on Madhuku.

Madhuku also confirmed the case to The Mirror and said he helped Ndangeni with medical bills before and added that he only paid this out of compassion because the former was drunk and walking in the middle of the road with his earphones on when he was hit by the car.

Ndangeni who says that he got his hand paralsed after the accident accused Madhuku of having for the last three years refused to pay for the operation to have a metal rod placed in his left leg.

Ndangeni who stays at the Ministry of Transport quarters along Zimuto Road also accused Madhuku of failing to appear in court despite serving him three subpoenas since May 2021.

“Ndangeni was drunk when the accident happened. He was running in the middle of the road. I paid for his medication and other expenses when he went to Parirenyatwa Hospital in 2018. I helped him out of the good of my heart and as an elderly person. He has served me with papers to appear in court and I am waiting for the court date,” said Madhuku.

Acting Masvingo Police spokesperson Lloyd Masundira said he cannot comment on a case before the courts.

There are allegations that Madhuku who was driving an unregistered Ford Ranger failed to stop at the scene of accident. He allegedly stopped at the High Court in the CBD which is about 2km from where the accident happened.

“I was taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital and later transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for medication but I cannot afford bus fare for regular checkups.

“Doctors wanted US$550 for them to put an iron rod in my left foot but Madhuku has been avoiding me since 2018.

“I lost my job as a security guard after the accident and can no longer provide for my family. My wife sells vegetables in town. I am struggling to buy pain killers and I cannot walk or do any tasks as I now use one hand,” said Ndangeni. Masvingo Mirror